NYPD searching for suspects wanted in connection to trio of robberies in Queens

The NYPD is asking for the public’s help finding a group of people wanted in connection to three robberies that occurred in Queens on February 7.

According to authorities, at roughly 9:20 p.m. the suspects approached a 38-year-old man in front of 71-70 Grand Avenue, punching him in the face and attempting to take the victim’s property from his pants pockets before running away. No property was stolen and the victim refused medical attention.

Then, at 9:25 p.m., the suspects approached a 15-year-old girl in front of 54-21 71 Street, grabbing the girl from behind and forcibly taking her cellphone and airpods before running away northbound on 71st Street. The victim refused medical attention.

Finally, at roughly 9:30 p.m., the suspects approached a 41-year-old man at 70th Street and 53rd Avenue, punching him in the head and knocking him to the ground were they continued to punch and kick him. The suspects took the victim’s backpack before running away. The victim refused medical attention.

