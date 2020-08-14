NYPD searching for suspects in Brooklyn drive-by shooting that left 1 injured

The NYPD is asking for the public’s help finding the suspects they say are responsible for a drive-by shooting in the Gowanus section of Brooklyn earlier this week.

According to authorities, at 12:50 a.m. on August 11, they received a report that someone had fired a gun multiple times from the passenger side of a white four-door sedan near Baltic Street and 3rd Avenue.

A 50-year-old man who was riding a bicycle in a courtyard nearby was struck by two bullets, one in his left shoulder and one in his upper back, police said, and the suspect vehicle fled along 3rd Avenue.

EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to Methodist Hospital in stable condition.

As a result of the shooting, a bullet struck the windshield of a parked and unoccupied vehicle nearby, and another unoccupied car in the vicinity sustained a bullet hole to its hood.

No other injuries were reported in connection to the shooting.

Advertisement

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.