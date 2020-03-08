NYPD searching for suspect who stabbed man multiple times in Chelsea

The NYPD is asking for the public’s help finding a man in connecting to a stabbing that occurred early Sunday morning in Chelsea.

According to authorities, the suspect stabbed a 35-year-old man multiple times in the torso and arms following a dispute inside of 201 West 14th Street. He then ran away in an unknown direction.

The victim was taken to NYC Health and Hospitals/Bellevue in critical but stable condition.

The suspect has been identified as Goni Guzman, 30, said to have black hair and a tattoo on the inner part of his right forearm. He was last seen wearing a black and gray jacket, a white shirt, gray pants and dark-colored sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

Advertisement