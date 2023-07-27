NYPD searching for suspect who scrawled swastika inside Brooklyn yoga studio

Police in Brooklyn are on the hunt for a suspect who allegedly scrawled a swastika inside a yoga studio.

According to authorities, on July 18, the suspect slipped into a ‘hot yoga’ studio called ‘Yoga Hell Brooklyn’ on East 17th Street in Sheepshead Bay

Once inside, police say the suspect drew a swastika on the chalkboard, damaged religious items, and took prayer documents, before fleeing the scene.

The NYPD's Hate Crime Task Force is investigating.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.