NYPD searching for suspect who robbed, punched woman in Central Park

Police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a brazen daytime mugging in Central Park on June 11.

According to the NYPD, just after 10 a.m., a 40-year-old woman was sitting on a bench near East 110th Street and East Drive when the suspect attempted to take an iPhone she was holding from her hand.

As she struggled to keep the phone, the man punched her in the face, knocking her to the ground. He then ran away towards East 110th Street and Central Park North.

The victim refused medical attention at the scene.

The suspect is described as a man in his mid 40's, standing roughly 5'5" tall and weighing between 140 and 150 lbs, with a light complexion, thin build, light gray facial hair and was last seen wearing a purple hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.