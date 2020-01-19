NYPD searching for suspect who randomly punched 73-year-old in Brooklyn

article

The NYPD is investigating a random attack on a 73-year-old man in Brooklyn on January 16.

According to authorities, just after 11 p.m. near Kingston Aveue and Saint John’s Place, the suspect punched the victim in the left eye before running away.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with a serious injury to his eye.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.