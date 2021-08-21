NYPD searching for suspect who punched victim in anti-gay attack in Harlem

The NYPD is asking for the public's help finding a man it says assaulted another man in an anti-gay attack on the New York City Subway last week.

According to authorities at 2:15 p.m., the victim was riding a southbound 2 train in Harlem when he was approached by the suspect, who made anti-gay statements and punched the victim multiple times in the face.

The suspect then got off the train at the135th Street Station and ran away on foot.

The victim sustained a facial laceration and was taken to Mt. Sinai hospital for treatment.

The NYPD Hate Crime Task Force is investigating the attack.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.

