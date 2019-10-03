NYPD searching for suspect linked to twelve bank robberies

article

The New York City Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted in connection to a total of twelve bank robberies across New York City.

Authorities say that Joseph Rivera, 48, has stolen a total of $11,000 since September 19. In each robbery, he allegedly enters the bank and passes a demand note to the teller while verbally demanding money a well.

He has been seen wearing two different outfits while committing the robberies: A black or white Jordan-brand baseball cap with a black and white windbreaker with “Nike Air” on the back or a gray and black hooded fleece with “Hilfiger” on the left sleeve.

He has been known to frequent the following banks: HSBC, Bank of America, Chase, Capital One Bank, Citibank, Amalgamated Bank and TD Bank, all in Manhattan.

Anyone with information on the suspect is being asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.