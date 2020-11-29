NYPD searching for suspect in string of burglaries in Brooklyn

article

The NYPD is on the hunt for a man wanted in connection to seven robberies in Brooklyn since October 2.

Authorities say that so far, the suspect has stolen over $30,000 in cash, electronics, jewelry, and personal property from homes and stores located primarily in Gravesend, with the most recent incident happening in Manhattan Beach.

The suspect is described as a man, between 40 and 50 years old.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @ NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.

