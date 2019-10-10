NYPD searching for pair of e-bike thieves in Manhattan

The NYPD is asking for the public’s help finding two men who allegedly stole a deliveryman’s e-bike in Manhattan on September 29.

According to authorities, at around 12:50 p.m. the victim, a 30-year-old man, was leaving 6 Saint Nicholas Terrace when he was approached by the two suspects who exited a gray Nissan Sentra. One of the suspects then pushed the victim off of the bike and rode away with it, while the other suspect re-entered the car and drove away southbound on Saint Nicholas Terrace.

The victim was uninjured.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @ NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.