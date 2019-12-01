NYPD searching for missing teen from Brooklyn

article

The NYPD is asking for the public’s helping finding a teenager from Brooklyn who went missing on Thanksgiving Day.

According to authorities, Daijah Braddox, 14, of 120 Menahan Street, was last seen on November 28 inside of 40 Glenmore Avenue at approximately 5 p.m.

She is described as 5’6” and 100 lbs, with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.