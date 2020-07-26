NYPD searching for missing Queens woman

article

The NYPD is looking for a 25-year-old woman from Queens after she went missing Saturday afternoon.

Lisseth Sumba was last seen at her home in Ridgewood at 2 p.m. on July 25.

She is described as a Hispanic woman with brown eyes and black hair, standing 5’0” tall and weighing 110 lbs. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt, blue jean shorts, and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is being asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.