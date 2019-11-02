NYPD searching for missing Brooklyn teen

article

The NYPD is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 13-year-old girl.

According to authorities, Azoia Mcpherson was last seen leaving her home at 581 Van Siclen Avenue in Brooklyn at roughly 9:30 p.m. on November 1.

She was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a grey hooded sweater and red Jordan brand sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.



Police say all calls are strictly confidential.