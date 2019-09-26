NYPD searching for missing Brooklyn man with dementia

article

A Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert has been issued for a man from Brooklyn with dementia.

Pedro Colon, 73, was last seen on Stagg Walk Path at approximately 2:15 p.m. on September 25. Authorities say that he has dementia and may be in need of medical attention.

Colon is described as being 5’2” tall, 135 lbs., with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a plaid red shirt, blue jeans and black shoes. He is believed to be on foot.

If you see him, please call the NYPD Missing Person Squad at 1-800-577-8477 or call 9-1-1.