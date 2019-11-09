NYPD searching for missing Brooklyn 17-year-old

article

The NYPD is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 17-year-old from Brooklyn.

Julissa Mendez was last seen leaving her residence on the second floor of 8721 17th Avenue at roughly 8 a.m. on November 8.

She is described as a Hispanic female, approximately 5’2” and 150 lbs., and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black hoodie.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.



Police say all calls are strictly confidential.