NYPD searching for missing Bronx 9-year-old

The NYPD is asking for the public’s help finding a 9-year-old boy that went missing Saturday morning in the Bronx.

Authorities say that Oshea McFarlane was last seen just after 8 a.m. on February 1 at his home near West Farms. He is described as 4 feet tall and 80 lbs. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket with multi-colored pajamas.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.



Police say all calls are strictly confidential.