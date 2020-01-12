NYPD searching for missing Bronx 17-year-old

article

The NYPD is asking for the public’s help locating Eniya Porter, a 17-year-old from the Bronx who went missing on January 9.

According to authorities, Porter was last seen at 8 a.m. at her home on East 137th Street. She is described as 5’5” tall, 120 pounds and was last seen wearing all dark clothing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.



Police say all calls are strictly confidential.