NYPD searching for missing Bronx 16-year-old

The NYPD is asking for the public's help finding a missing 16-year-old girl from the Bronx.

Authorities say that Michelle Scott was last seen around 2 p.m. on April 15 near her home in the Unionport section of the Bronx.

She is described as a 16-year-old Hispanic girl, standing roughly 5'4" and weighing 155 lbs. She has a medium build, with brown eyes, black hair, and was last seen wearing a green jacket.

Anyone with information in regard to Scott's location is being asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.