Expand / Collapse search

NYPD searching for missing Bronx 13-year-old

Published 
Bronx
FOX 5 NY
article

A photo of missing Bronx 13-year-old Arielis Bartolomey.

NEW YORK - The NYPD is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 13-year-old from the Bronx.

Authorities say that Arielis Bartolomey was last seen leaving school at roughly 2:15 p.m. on January 17. 

She is described as a Hispanic female, standing 5’5”, 120 lbs, with brown curly hair and dark eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black jacket, black sneakers and carrying a black Nike backpack. 

Anyone with information in regard to this missing person is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @ NYPDTips.
  
Police say all calls are strictly confidential.

---------

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. It is FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

---------