NYPD searching for missing Bronx 13-year-old

The NYPD is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 13-year-old from the Bronx.

Authorities say that Arielis Bartolomey was last seen leaving school at roughly 2:15 p.m. on January 17.

She is described as a Hispanic female, standing 5’5”, 120 lbs, with brown curly hair and dark eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black jacket, black sneakers and carrying a black Nike backpack.

Anyone with information in regard to this missing person is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @ NYPDTips.



Police say all calls are strictly confidential.