NYPD searching for missing 8-year-old Bronx girl

The NYPD is asking for the public's help finding a missing 8-year-old girl who went missing Sunday morning.

According to authorities, Madysin Camilo was last seen leaving her home on Webster Avenue in Norwood at around 9:30 a.m. She is described as being approximately 4'0" tall, weighing 80 lbs, and has brown eyes and black hair.

She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, pink pajama pants, and black/white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this missing person is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.