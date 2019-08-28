NYPD searching for mayonnaise, hot sauce thief in Manhattan

Image 1 of 2 ▼

The NYPD is asking for the public’s help to find a condiment-loving burglar.

Authorities say that on July 3, at roughly 5:25 a.m., a man entered The Grange Bar/Night Club at 1635 Amsterdam Avenue through a basement door. Once inside, the suspect then removed several jars of mayonnaise and hot sauce before running away in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this suspect is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).



