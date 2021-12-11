NYPD searching for man who tried to lure 9-year-old girl into van in Brooklyn

article

The NYPD is on the hunt for a man who allegedly tried to lure a 9-year-old girl into a van in Brooklyn.

According to authorities, around 7:30 a.m., the suspect followed a 9-year-old girl near East 28th Street and Avenue Z in Sheepshead Bay, touching her on the shoulder in an attempt to lure her.

When his ploy failed, the suspect fled the scene in a light-colored work van he had arrived in, heading west on Avenue Z and then north on East 27th Street.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as a man with a light complexion and was last seen wearing a black jacket, black ski mask and blue jeans.

