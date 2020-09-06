NYPD searching for man who allegedly groped woman in Queens

The NYPD is asking for the public’s help identifying a man who allegedly grabbed and harassed a woman in Astoria, Queens on Friday.

Authorities say the victim was walking near Steinway Street just after 7 p.m. when the man approached her from behind and began harassing her. Frightened, the victim stopped walking, hoping that the suspect would walk past her.

As he walked past, the victim began recording him. Police say he approached the woman again and grabbed both of her breasts.

The woman then screamed and the man ran away.

The suspect is described as being 30-35 years old, 5'9, and sporting a high and tight hairstyle with a short ponytail in the back. The man was wearing a beige button-down shirt, dark trousers, black sneakers, and a brown leather satchel.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). Police say all calls are strictly confidential.