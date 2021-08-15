NYPD searching for man accused of shooting 15-year-old in Washington Heights

article

The NYPD is searching for a man they say shot a 15-year-old boy nine times in Washington Heights last week.

According to authorities, just before 9 p.m. on August 7, the suspect got out of a black Toyota Highlander at the corner of West 205th Street and Broadway and approached the victim.

The suspect then took out a gun and fired, striking the teen, before fleeing the scene.

The victim was taken to an area hospital by EMS where he is currently in stable condition.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at Https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.

