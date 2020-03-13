NYPD searching for lost teen and her toddler from the Bronx

article

Police in New York City are looking for help to find a teen mom and her child.

The NYPD says 18-year-old Nia King and her son, 2-year-old Messiah, are missing from their home on Howe Ave. in the Bronx.

Police say they have not been seen since leaving on Thursday afternoon at about 1:30.

Nia King is described as a black, approximately 5'6" tall, 180lbs., with black eyes and black hair in long braids. She was last seen wearing black pants, a black jacket, and a black hat.

Messiah King is described as black, brown eyes, black hair, and he was last seen wearing black pants and gold/black sneakers.

Police did not release any information about what might have happened to them or why they might be concerned.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS. Police say that all calls are strictly confidential.