NYPD searching for gunman in Bronx shooting that wounded 2

Two men were shot on a Bronx street early Saturday morning, according to the NYPD.

The shooting occurred at 2:45 a.m. at 401 East 136th Street in the Mott Haven neighborhood.

Police say the suspect fired several shots that struck a 20-year-old man in the stomach and an 18-year-old man in his left foot. The suspect then fled the scene southbound on Willis Avenue.

Both victims were taken to area hospitals in stable condition.

The suspect is described as a male, black; last seen wearing a dark colored baseball cap, white earphones, a blue hooded jacket, black pants and black boots.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.