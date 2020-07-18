NYPD searching for car involved in fatal drive-by shooting in Brooklyn

article

The NYPD has released surveillance photos of a black Dodge Charger wanted in connection to a drive-by shooting on July 12 that left a man dead.

According to police, 21-year-old Malik Williams was sitting in his car on Shore Parkway in Sheepshead Bay at around 12:40 a.m. when he was shot in the face by someone in a passing vehicle.

Williams was taken to NYC Health & Hospitals/Coney Island where he died on July 15.

The Dodge Charger was last seen headed eastbound on the Shore Parkway.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.