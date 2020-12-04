NYPD searching for bunny backpack-wearing attacker

Police in New York are looking for a man wearing a backpack shaped like a bunny who randomly attacked a 47-year-old man in Midtown.

The NYPD says that the victim was walking on West 42nd Street in Manhattan last month when the suspect approached him from behind and hit him in the back of the head with an unknown object. The suspect then ran away eastbound towards 9th Avenue.

The victim was taken to NYC Health & Hospitals/Bellevue in stable condition.

Police are describing the suspect as a dark-skinned man, between 20 and 30 years old and he was last seen wearing a dark-colored hoodie sweatshirt, green jacket, light blue ripped jeans, dark boots, a white hat with black and red lettering on it, a dark face mask and carrying a small white backpack in the shape of a bunny.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). Police say all calls are strictly confidential.

