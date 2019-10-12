NYPD searching for Brooklyn subway groping suspect

The NYPD is asking for the public’s assistance finding a man they say groped a woman’s backside inside a subway station in Brooklyn.

According to authorities, on September 24 at roughly 10:00 a.m., the victim, a 42-year-old woman, was attempting to enter a turnstile on the mezzanine of the Avenue I station on the F line, when the suspect exited the turnstile, approached the woman and grabbed her buttocks. He then ran from the station.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 50’s, standing between 5’6” and 5’7” and walking with a limp.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.



Police say all calls are strictly confidential.