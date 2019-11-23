NYPD searching for Brooklyn groping suspect

The NYPD is asking for the public’s help finding a man they say forcibly touched a woman in Brooklyn on October 30.

According to authorities, the 21-year-old victim was inside the laundry room of a residential building near Bedford Avenue and Montgomery Street at around 10:00 p.m. when the suspect approached her and grabbed her breasts and buttock before running away in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described as a man, 25-35 years old, standing 6’1” and weighting approximately 220 lbs. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket and black pants.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.



All calls are strictly confidential.