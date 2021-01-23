NYPD searching for attempted knifepoint rape suspect in Queens

Police are on the hunt for a man accused of attempting to rape a 58-year-old woman at knifepoint in Queens.

According to the NYPD, the incident happened around 6:30 p.m. on January 22 on 92nd Street in Woodhaven.

Police say the woman was walking on the street when the suspect approached her from behind and pushed her to the ground before threatening her with a knife and taking $5.

The suspect then told the woman not to scream and began to pull down her pants, at which point he bit her on her hip.

The attacker fled when a good Samaritan intervened.

The woman was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in stable condition.

The suspect is described as roughly 30 years old, with a light complexion, medium build, black hair, and was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, a black shirt, black pants, black shoes, and a black backpack.

Investigators have released surveillance footage of the suspect.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.