NYPD searching for alleged subway flasher

The NYPD is asking for the public’s help finding a man who allegedly exposed himself to a woman on the subway.

According to authorities, the 18-year-old victim was riding a southbound E train between 23rd Street and 14th Street when the suspect sat across from her, unzipped his pants and exposed himself. The suspect then exited the train at the 14th Street and 6th Avenue subway station.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 50 to 60 years old, standing 5’8” and between 180 and 200 lbs.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.