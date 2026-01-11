NYPD searching for 3 suspects in $34K Bronx gunpoint robbery; BMW used in escape

article

The Brief Police are searching for three suspects in a gunpoint robbery in the Bronx. Investigators say a victim was robbed of cash, jewelry and a phone. The suspects fled in a blue BMW; no injuries were reported.



Police are asking for the public’s help identifying three suspects wanted in connection with a gunpoint robbery in the Bronx, where investigators say a man was threatened with a firearm and robbed before the suspects drove away in a BMW.

What we know:

According to the New York City Police Department, the robbery occurred around 3:14 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, near the intersection of Sedgwick Avenue and Washington Bridge, within the confines of the 46 Precinct.

Police said three unidentified individuals approached a 32-year-old man. One suspect displayed a firearm while the other two removed the victim’s cell phone, wallet, jewelry and approximately $2,000 in cash.

The total value of the stolen property was estimated at $34,500, police said.

Suspects drive away

Investigators said the three suspects fled the area in a blue BMW, traveling southbound on Sedgwick Avenue to parts unknown.

No injuries were reported.

Suspect descriptions

Police released the following descriptions:

First suspect: Male, last seen wearing a black sweater, gray sweatpants, a black ski mask and white sneakers.

Second suspect: Male, last seen wearing a black sweater, black sweatpants, a black ski mask and black sneakers.

Third suspect: Male, last seen wearing a black jacket, black sweatpants, a black ski mask and white sneakers.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Suspect #1 (NYPD)

What you can do:

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the NYPD Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). Spanish-language callers can dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Tips can also be submitted online through the Crime Stoppers website or on X by messaging @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.