NYPD searching for 3 suspects in $34K Bronx gunpoint robbery; BMW used in escape
BRONX, N.Y. - Police are asking for the public’s help identifying three suspects wanted in connection with a gunpoint robbery in the Bronx, where investigators say a man was threatened with a firearm and robbed before the suspects drove away in a BMW.
What we know:
According to the New York City Police Department, the robbery occurred around 3:14 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, near the intersection of Sedgwick Avenue and Washington Bridge, within the confines of the 46 Precinct.
Police said three unidentified individuals approached a 32-year-old man. One suspect displayed a firearm while the other two removed the victim’s cell phone, wallet, jewelry and approximately $2,000 in cash.
The total value of the stolen property was estimated at $34,500, police said.
Suspects drive away
Investigators said the three suspects fled the area in a blue BMW, traveling southbound on Sedgwick Avenue to parts unknown.
No injuries were reported.
Suspect descriptions
Police released the following descriptions:
- First suspect: Male, last seen wearing a black sweater, gray sweatpants, a black ski mask and white sneakers.
- Second suspect: Male, last seen wearing a black sweater, black sweatpants, a black ski mask and black sneakers.
- Third suspect: Male, last seen wearing a black jacket, black sweatpants, a black ski mask and white sneakers.
Suspect #1 (NYPD)
What you can do:
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the NYPD Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). Spanish-language callers can dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
Tips can also be submitted online through the Crime Stoppers website or on X by messaging @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.
The Source: This article is based on information released by the New York City Police Department.