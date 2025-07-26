Suspect sought after dog dragged, set on fire in Queens

article

The Brief An unidentified man set a dog on fire after dragging it through a Queens street early on July 24. The NYPD’s Animal Cruelty Squad is investigating, and the ASPCA has been notified. Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect, who fled the scene on foot.



The New York City Police Department is looking for a suspected arsonist who set a dog on fire after dragging the animal down the street.

What we know:

Authorities said on July 24, an unidentified individual was seen dragging the animal around 4:45 a.m. at 128 Street and 116 Avenue.

The person proceeded to douse the animal with an accelerant and set it on fire before fleeing the scene on foot in an unknown direction.

The ASPCA has been alerted, and the NYPD’s Animal Cruelty Squad is currently conducting an investigation.

The suspect is described as a male with a dark complexion. He was last seen wearing a maroon sweatshirt featuring the POLO logo in tan lettering across the chest, gray pants, and carrying a light brown "MCM" backpack.

What we don't know:

Police do not know where the suspect is.

Dig deeper:

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the NYPD Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or in Spanish at 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted online at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or via X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips.

The Source: The information in this story was provided by the New York City Police Department, which released details about the incident, suspect's description, and ongoing investigation.



