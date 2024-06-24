Suspect destroys pride flags at Christopher Park in Greenwich Village: NYPD

article

The NYPD is searching for a suspect who broke 15 pride flags inside Christopher Park.

Police said it happened this past Saturday around 8 p.m. in Greenwich Village near the Stonewall Inn.

The suspect took off after breaking the flags, police said.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as having a slim build, long hair, and was last seen wearing a blue sleeveless t-shirt, neck scarf, dark colored sweatpants, and black and blue sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).