NYPD: Robbers break into car dealer, attack guard

The NYPD is looking for a group of men who broke into a Bronx car dealership, attacked a security guard, and stole a number of car keys earlier this month.

Six men cut through a security gate at 26 Motors on Boston Road in the Edenwald section of the borough just after 4 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 5, police said. They then broke a glass door to get inside the manager's office and broke through the basement door with a crowbar, the NYPD said.

That is when a security guard with a bat confronted them, police said. The men then assaulted the guard, hitting him with the crowbar, police said.

Security camera video from inside the dealership shows the men prying open a drawer and grabbing several sets of car keys. Footage from another camera shows the men running through the dealership lot and escaping to the street.

The wounded security guard was taken to Montefiore North Hospital to be treated for bruising and pain to his left arm, police said.

26 Motors, which has locations in the Bronx and Queens, is a used car dealer that focuses on luxury and exotic cars, according to its website . "We have the largest variety of luxury cars with a range of standard, to exotic cars; Honda to Lamborghini," the About webpage states.

If you have any information, you can contact NYPD's Crime Stoppers at 800-577-8477 (English), 888-577-4782 (Español), CrimesStoppers.NYPDonline.org , or Twitter @NYPDTips .

