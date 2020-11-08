NYPD: Robber assaults 89-year-old woman in Bronx home invasion

The NYPD is looking for a man who allegedly assaulted an 89-year-old woman inside of her own home during a home invasion robbery in the Bronx on Saturday morning.

According to authorities, at around 2:30 a.m. the suspect broke into a multi-unit apartment building near Beck Street and Longwood Avenue in the Longwood section of the Bronx via an unlocked back door.

Once inside, he encountered the woman in her bedroom, grabbed her by the arm, threw her onto her bed, and demanded cash.

The woman complied and gave the suspect a purse containing $100.

The suspect then ran away through the home's back door.

The victim suffered pain and bruising to her arm, but refused medical attention.

