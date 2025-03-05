NYPD responds to protest, bomb threat at Barnard College

The Brief The NYPD says it is responding to a bomb threat at Barnard College. The threat reportedly has targeted a building where pro-Palestinian students were holding a protest. Student protesters staged a similar event at Milbank Hall last week.



The NYPD said in a post on X that it is responding to a bomb threat at the Milstein Center at Barnard College and is evacuating the building,

What we know:

The Milstein Center was the target of pro-Palestinian demonstrators, who demonstrated inside the building on Wednesday afternoon.

Following the bomb threat, the NYPD cleared the building. There is currently no word on any arrests.

"Barnard is committed to fostering a safe environment where all students can learn and all members of our community are respected," the school said in a statement. "Our academic mission is at the heart of what we do, and disruptions to that mission are an affront to the purpose of higher education and cannot be tolerated."

Last month, a group of pro-Palestinian student protesters forced their way into the school's Milbank Hall to stage a protest.

