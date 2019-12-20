NYPD releases photos of teen wanted in murder of Barnard student Tessa Majors

The NYPD has released photos of a teen wanted for questioning in connection with the robbery and murder of Barnard College student Tessa Majors.

Police are hoping that somebody recognizes him from the three photos and contacts them with his name and whereabouts.

Majors, 18, was a first-year student at Barnard. She was walking in Morningside Park on Dec. 11 when several people confronted her, police said. One of them stabbed her, police said, but she managed to stagger up a flight of stairs in the park and then collapsed near West 116th Street and Morningside Drive.

Police have a 13-year-old in custody whom they say confessed to being involved in the incident. He is not accused of actually stabbing Majors but he is being held on felony murder and robbery charges.

If you have any information that could help police, you can contact Crime Stoppers: 800-577-8477 (English), 888-577-4782 (Español), nypdcrimestoppers.com, @NYPDTips (Twitter).