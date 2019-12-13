NYPD releases dramatic body camera footage of shooting that killed officer, suspect

Dramatic video just released by the NYPD shows the struggle in the Bronx on September 29 that ended with 33-year-old Officer Brian Mulkeen being killed by friendly fire.

Mulkeen and the suspect, Antonio Williams, were wrestling on the ground when they were both struck by police gunfire. Williams’ family has claimed that his death was the result of reckless actions by NYPD officers.

“On the night Antonio was killed he was standing outside, waiting for a cab,” Williams’ brother Justin said. “Police officers had no probable cause, no reason to question Antonio. My brother was killed due to recklessness and unprofessionalism from the NYPD.”

However, Dr. Alfred Titus, a former NYPD homicide detective says that the video clearly shows the suspect running from police. Officials also say that Williams was on probation for a drug arrest.

All NYPD patrol officers are now equipped with body cameras.

Family of Williams are questioning whether the video was edited in any way and maintain that he was innocent.