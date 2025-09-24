Man arrested for NYC subway stabbing, charged with attempted murder

The Brief The NYPD have arrested Luis Pallchisaca, a 21-year-old accused of stabbing a man on a southbound 7 train several times. Pallchisaca was arrested Wednesday, Sept. 24, at 2:15 p.m. He has been charged with attempted murder and assault.



The NYPD have arrested Luis Pallchisaca, a 21-year-old accused of stabbing a man on a southbound 7 train several times.

Man stabbed once in neck, twice in back

What we know:

Pallchisaca was arrested Wednesday, Sept. 24, at 2:15 p.m. He has been charged with attempted murder and assault.

The 25-year-old man was stabbed several times on Sunday night, Sept. 21, inside a moving subway train in Queens.

The stabbing happened around 11:20 p.m. on a southbound 7 train that was approaching the 111th Street station in the Corona section.

According to police, the 25-year-old man was stabbed once in the neck and twice in the back. The suspect fled the train at the station, police said.

The victim was taken to NY Presbyterian Hospital-Queens in stable condition.