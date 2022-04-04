NYPD: Purse snatcher shoved pregnant woman to ground
NEW YORK - The NYPD is looking for a thief who attacked a pregnant woman on a street in Queens last month.
The woman was walking along Liberty Avenue near 131st Street in South Ozone Park on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, just after 6 a.m. when a man snatched her purse, police said.
"The individual pulled the victim's purse, and forcibly pushed her, causing her to fall to the ground," police said in a news release. "The victim sustained pain to her abdomen and abrasions to her hands and was removed by EMS to Jamaica Hospital."
Police released a video from a security camera that shows the woman walking along the sidewalk and then someone shoving her to the ground and running away with her purse.
If you have any information, you can contact NYPD's Crime Stoppers at 800-577-8477 (English), 888-577-4782 (Español), CrimesStoppers.NYPDonline.org, or Twitter @NYPDTips.