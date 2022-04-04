NYPD: Purse snatcher shoved pregnant woman to ground

The NYPD is looking for a thief who attacked a pregnant woman on a street in Queens last month.

The woman was walking along Liberty Avenue near 131st Street in South Ozone Park on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, just after 6 a.m. when a man snatched her purse, police said.

"The individual pulled the victim's purse, and forcibly pushed her, causing her to fall to the ground," police said in a news release. "The victim sustained pain to her abdomen and abrasions to her hands and was removed by EMS to Jamaica Hospital."

Police released a video from a security camera that shows the woman walking along the sidewalk and then someone shoving her to the ground and running away with her purse.

