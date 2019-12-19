NYPD probes death of teen found in hotel

The NYPD is investigating the death of a teenager who was found unconscious inside a hotel on the West Side of Manhattan on Thursday.

Police officers responding to a 911 call found the 17-year-old girl at a Holiday Inn Express in Hell's Kitchen just after 8:15 a.m. She was "unconscious and unresponsive," police said.

Medics brought her to Mount Sinai West, where she died, the NYPD said.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will try to determine how she died.

If you have any information that could help police, you can contact Crime Stoppers: 800-577-8477 (English), 888-577-4782 (Español), nypdcrimestoppers.com, @NYPDTips (Twitter).