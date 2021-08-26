Expand / Collapse search
NYPD: Suspect in custody in Penn Station shooting

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 NY
The NYPD released a photo of a man wanted for a shooting outside of Penn Station in Manhattan. article

The NYPD released an image of a man wanted for a shooting outside of Penn Station in Manhattan. (Via NYPD)

NEW YORK - Detectives on Thursday were questioning someone in connection with a shooting that unfolded outside of Penn Station in Manhattan wounding a bystander earlier this week, according to reports. The NYPD confirmed to FOX 5 NY that investigators have a suspect in custody who is expected to be charged and booked later in the day.

Two men got into a dispute inside Penn Station when one of them was eating and the other asked him for food on Monday around 5:45 p.m., the NYPD said. The argument spilled into the street outside of the entrance at 7th Avenue and 31st Street in Midtown, police said. 

The man who'd been asking for food pulled out a gun and shot at the other guy, police said.  But he missed and instead hit a man in his 50s who was walking along the sidewalk.

"We do not believe they knew each other prior to this interaction," Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said at a news conference this week.

The victim was hit in the leg and is expected to recover, Shea said. He came to New York City about three months for a job and was on his way to meet his wife, the commissioner said. 

The shooting is just the latest incident in a string of high-profile violent crimes in Midtown over the past several months. Shea has blamed bad policies, including bail reform, for the growing problem.

