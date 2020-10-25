NYPD on the hunt for gunman who shot 2 people in car in Brooklyn

The NYPD is trying to find a man seen in a shocking video shooting two people inside of a car in Brooklyn early Friday morning, leaving both victims in critical condition.

Police say that at around 1 a.m. on October 23, the victims, a 30-year-old man, and a 28-year-old woman, were sitting in a vehicle on Chaucey Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant, when the suspect approached them and fired multiple times into the car from point-blank range.

The man was shot once in the left arm and abdomen, while the woman was shot in the lower back, hip and shoulder.

The suspect then ran away.

Both victims were taken to Kings County Hospital in critical condition.

Police describe the suspect as a dark-skinned man, possibly in his teens with a thin build and last seen wearing all-black clothing.

