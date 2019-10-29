NYPD officers under scrutiny for response to teens in subway incidents

The NYPD has launched an internal investigation into an officer seen punching two teens during a brawl inside a subway station. This comes as another video has gone viral of police drawing guns on a teen who had jumped a turnstile.

In the first incident, police tried to break up a fight Friday at the Jay Street/Metrotech Station in Downtown Brooklyn when one of the officers is seen punching two teens. One of the teens swings back at the oficer.

The NYPD released a statement saying the video didn't show the entirety of the incident.

Some city leaders including Brooklyn Borough President and retired NYPD captain Eric Adams were calling for the officer to be placed on modified assignment.

The officer, who reportedly had complaints lodged at him in the past, was transferred from the 84 Precinct to a detective squad.

Also on Friday, several officers drew their guns on a teen inside a subway car at the Franklin Avenue station after he had reportedly hopped a turnstile.

The teen did not have a weapon.

Mayor Bill de Blasio told NY1 News that in the second incident, the officers were justified in their reaction.

"I think in the next couple of days we'll have a clear understanding of what happened and why," said de Blasio.