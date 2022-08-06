NYPD officers shoot gunmen who opened fire on house party in Queens

article

NYPD officers got into a wild shootout with a group of gunmen who opened fire on a house party in Queens late Friday night.

According to authorities, nearly 100 people were attending a house party at a home near 130th Avenue and 219th Street in Laurelton.

Plainclothes officers were observing the party in an unmarked car, as they believed there was the potential for violence.

At around 11:35 p.m., as the officers were watching, a group of men arrived at the party, pulled out at least three firearms, and opened fire on the party-goers.

Upon seeing this, the officers got out of their car and exchanged gunfire with the suspects.

The detectives managed to apprehend three of the gunmen, all of whom had gunshot wounds. Three firearms were also recovered from the scene.

None of the officers were injured in the gunfight, although they were taken to a nearby hospital to be checked for tinnitus.

One of the apprehended suspects is listed in critical condition, while the other two have non-life-threatening injuries.