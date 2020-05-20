NYPD officers kill man holding knife at scene of slain woman

article

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police officers shot and killed a 44-year-old man who was refusing to stop attacking another man with a knife, Chief of Patrol Fausto Pichardo said Wednesday night.

A 45-year-old woman was found bleeding on the ground when officers arrived shortly before 7 p.m. at the apartment building on St. Nicholas Terrace in Harlem. Medical personnel pronounced the woman, and the man shot by officers, dead at the scene.

Police had been responding to a report of shots fired when they found the woman on the ground and the men fighting.

The man with a knife ignored orders to stop and was shot in the torso, Pichardo said. The 39-year-old man who was stabbed is in stable condition, he said.

A semiautomatic handgun and a kitchen knife were recovered.

A 41-year-old woman who was also at the scene wasn't injured.

Advertisement