NYPD officers help distressed man on roof of Queens parking garage

New York Police Commissioner Dermot Shea has praised the actions of officers with the 102nd Precinct in Queens who intervened to save a distressed man who was "perched on top of a parking garage".

Video from September 21 shows the intervention, as an officer who identifies himself as Frank asks the man to talk.

The video shows Frank approach the man and offer him a cigarette, at which point officers pull him to safety.

Shea said the man was now "getting the help he needs."

