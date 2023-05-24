NYPD officers confiscate massive speaker systems in Queens for more quiet

Officers at NYPD’s 104th precinct shared a photo on Twitter Tuesday, saying they were addressing noise complaints when they seized an unregistered vehicle with a huge speaker system attached to it.

"I think it’s a good thing because there’s too much noise disturbing my neighborhood, so I think it’s a good idea," one resident told FOX 5 New York.

Just days before Tuesday's incident, on Saturday officers tweeted a photo of another massive self-propelled speaker system welded to the roof of a different vehicle.

They impounded the vehicle in order to allow residents to get some sleep at night.

NYPD data reflects a prevalence in noise complaints in the 104th precinct with 1,650 complaints made in Maspeth from May last year to this year.

A tenth of those complaints came from vehicles and it is unclear whether it’s due to speakers like in previous incidents that contributed to them, but neighbors are relieved to know something is being done about it.

"Some areas, like according to the time of night, it could be affecting my sleep you know," one resident said.

FOX 5 reached out to NYPD regarding their recent crackdown on quality-of-life crimes in the 104th precinct but have yet to receive a response.